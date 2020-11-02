  1. Culture
Iran-Afghanistan 3rd joint Book Fair kicks off

TEHRAN, Nov. 02 (MNA) – The 3rd joint Book Exhibition of Iran and Afghanistan has been inaugurated on Monday in Kabul.

The exhibition kicked off in the presence of Vice President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh, Afghanistan's Minister of Higher Education Abbas Basir, Minister of Information and Culture of Afghanistan Tahir Zohair,  Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Bahador Aminian.

Third Joint Book Exhibition of Iran and Afghanistan was held at Kabul University in the presence of outstanding publishers of the two countries.

40 Iranian publishers and 40 Afghan publishers are attending the exhibition. 

In the course of organizing the exhibition, certain programs including night of poetry and specialized tutorial workshops will be held in the presence of enthusiasts by fully observing of health protocols due to the outbreak of coronavirus global pandemic.

