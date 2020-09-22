Iranian illustrators honored at Moscow Image of the Book

Twelve Iranian illustrators and designers have been honored in the International Illustration and Book Design Competition, Image of the Book which is organized by the Federal Agency for Press and Mass Communications of the Russian Federation in cooperation with the Association of Book Illustrators and Designers at the Moscow Union of Artists.

Ali Busari, Haleh Qorbani, and Sahar Doostar received awards in the Illustrations for Fiction. Delaram Faghani also received an honorable mention.

In the Original Picture Book section Amir Shabanipur, Hadi Baghdadi, and Pejman Baghinzadeh won awards, and Ali Abbasnia, Fatemeh Khosravian, Salimeh Babakhan, and Golriz Gorgani won honorable mentions.

In the Illustrations for the Works for Children and Youth section, Pegah Derakshan-Rokni only received an honorable mention.

More than 600 works were submitted to the competition this year while the jury decided not to award the Grand Prix.

