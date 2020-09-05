Isfahan exports to Eurasia hits $227 thousand in 4 month

The head of the Agricultural Organization of the Isfahan province told Mehr News Agency on Saturday that despite the obstacles caused by the coronavirus, Isfahan province exported worth $227,000 worth of agricultural products to some Eurasian countries in the first four months of the current year (March 20-July21).

Eurasian countries including Armenia, the Russian Federation, and Kazakhstan were the export destinations of the Isfahan province in the four months, Mehrdad Moradmand added.

Pepper was the most exported product to Eurasian countries, he said and added that pepper, onion, and shallot were exported to Russia, and Milk cream is another product which was exported from this province to Armenia and Kazakhstan during this period.

