Iran’s solo exhibition to be held in Iraq’s KRG in Mar.: TPOI

Farzad Piltan broke the news on Tue. and added, “According to the scheduled programs of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran in the current year in the field of promotion of trade cooperation with neighboring countries through organizing exhibitions of introducing Iranian goods and products, Iran’s solo exhibition will be held at the venue of Irbil International Exhibitions in Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government on March 8-11, 2021, in cooperation with Consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Irbil under the strict supervision of Arabian and African Office of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran.

He went on to say that this Iranian Exhibition Company, licensed by the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, will embark on organizing this exhibition.

Piltan pointed out that this exhibition will showcase Iranian products in the fields of construction equipment, steel products, home appliances, foodstuffs, sanitary and detergents, industrial equipment and machinery.

All exhibitors will take advantage of supportive facilities of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI), he added.

Considering suitable grounds and capacities paved for exporting products to neighboring Iraq, it seems that presence of Iranian manufacturing companies in this exhibition can play an important role in identifying market as well as familiarizing Iraqi traders and consumers with high-quality products of Iranian companies.

Interested individuals, willing to participate in the exclusive exhibition of Iran in Iraqi’s Kurdistan region, can log on the portal of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran.

