The release of 132 km of the Azerbaijani-Iranian border will play a key role in developing high-level cooperation with Iranian border guards, as well as play an important role in ensuring border security, Trend news agency reported, quoting Baku officials.

In recent days, Baku officials have announced the advance of the country's army in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and the liberation of some of these areas.

