Iran’s proposal can pave way for peace in Karabakh conflict

Speaking upon his arrival in Armenian capital Yerevan on Fri., Seyyed Abbas Araghchi pointed to his visit to Baku and Moscow and added, “We had very intensive and useful talks in Baku and Moscow and we are going to hold talks with Armenian authorities with regards to finding a solution for peace.”

Now is a very sensitive time and a decision must be adopted as soon as possible to establish peace and a path to peace must be opened, Araghchi added.

The death toll is rising and this is a matter of regret, he said, adding, “We believe that the path to peace should be opened as soon as possible, and proposal of the Islamic Republic of Iran can open this path.”

Iran is in neighborhood of both Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia. Nationals of both countries live in the Islamic Republic of Iran in peace along with their Iranian compatriots, so that position of the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been balanced.

In this crisis, “We believe in and adhere to a series of international principles. Iran's goodwill and capacity can be used for peace, especially for a lasting peace,” he added.

The initiative of the Islamic Republic of Iran aims at a lasting peace in the region and “I hope we can achieve this goal because we believe that Islamic Republic of Iran has the necessary capacity to do so in cooperation with other countries.”

Iranian President’s Special Envoy arrived in Armenian capital Yerevan on Fri. after his meeting with high-ranking officials of Republic of Azerbaijan and Russian Federation on Thursday.

