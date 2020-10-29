  1. Politics
Iranian president's special envoy arrives in Moscow

TEHRAN, Oct. 29 (MNA) – Iranian president's special envoy Abbas Araghchi arrived in Moscow early on Thursday to continue diplomatic talks with neighbors over the ongoing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Araghchi visited the Azerbaijan Republic on Wednesday and conferred on the issue in five important and constructive meetings with Azerbaijan's president, political assistant to the president, deputy prime minister, minister of foreign affairs and deputy foreign minister.

He discussed various aspects of bilateral relations, latest developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh war and the occupied cities, Iran's regional initiative for peaceful settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh crisis.

Araghchi will also visit Yerevan and Ankara on his regional trip to present Iran's initiative for peaceful settlement of the ongoing crisis.

