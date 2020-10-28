  1. Politics
Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Oct. 28

TEHRAN, Oct. 28 (MNA) – Mehr news takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, October 28.

Arman-e Melli:

Gov. spokesman: Iran not interfering in US election

Ebtekar:

Unknown virus may be behind deaths of migratory birds

Economy minister says he has good news for stockholders

Ettela’at:

Sanction blocked efforts to buy flu vaccine: MP

Zarif: Iran devised plan for permanent resolution of Karabakh conflict

Tens of thousands of Muslims in Bangladesh take to streets to protest Macron

Iran:

A black day: COVID-19 infections, deaths surging

Araghchi departs for Baku, Yerevan to discuss Iran’s peace plan

Javan:

Second ballot box set ablaze in US

Shargh:

Zanganeh calls sanctions on him as passive reaction of Washington

Great victory ahead of election; Trump guides third conservative judge to US Supreme Court

Kayhan:

US on verge of civil war; 2nd ballot on fire

Muslim World will make those insulting Prophet regret

Iran sets new high record for daily COVID-19 deaths

