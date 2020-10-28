Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Oct. 28

Arman-e Melli:
Gov. spokesman: Iran not interfering in US election
Ebtekar:
Unknown virus may be behind deaths of migratory birds
Economy minister says he has good news for stockholders
Ettela’at:
Sanction blocked efforts to buy flu vaccine: MP
Zarif: Iran devised plan for permanent resolution of Karabakh conflict
Tens of thousands of Muslims in Bangladesh take to streets to protest Macron
Iran:
A black day: COVID-19 infections, deaths surging
Araghchi departs for Baku, Yerevan to discuss Iran’s peace plan
Javan:
Second ballot box set ablaze in US
Shargh:
Zanganeh calls sanctions on him as passive reaction of Washington
Great victory ahead of election; Trump guides third conservative judge to US Supreme Court
Kayhan:
US on verge of civil war; 2nd ballot on fire
Muslim World will make those insulting Prophet regret
Iran sets new high record for daily COVID-19 deaths
MAH
