Over 10,000 works submitted to 16th Resistance Int’l FilmFest

According to the festival’s Public Relations and Information Centre, the last deadline for submitting the works to the second part of this cinematic event was October 21, 2020.

Out of 10,049 works which have been submitted to the event, 636 in "Narrations of Pen",768 in "Resistance Prominent Martyr”, 4,072 in main competition, 2,900 in Basiji Filmmakers and 121 researches and analysis.

The second part of the festival is covering "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition.

Presided by Mahdi Azimi Mirabadi, the second section of the festival will be held from 21-27 November 2020.

FA/PR