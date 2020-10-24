Diplomat rejects Biden’s accusation against Iran

Days after the FBI accused Iran and Russia of interfering in the election, Democratic nominee Joe Biden also made similar allegations during the Thursday debate with Donald Trump.

Biden said he has "made it clear that any country, no matter who it is, that interferes in American elections will pay a price." He claimed that it is "overwhelmingly clear" during this election "that Russia has been involved, China's been involved to some degree, and now we learn that Iran is involved."

Speaking to Newsweek on Friday, Iranian Mission to the UN Spokesperson Alireza Miryousefi rejected the accusations. "We do not comment on election issues and are not interested in entering the debate," said the diplomat. "We have repeatedly stated that Iran does not interfere in other countries' elections."

Earlier he had also reacted to the FBI’s accusations, writing, “Unlike the US, Iran does not interfere in other country's elections. The world has been witnessing US' own desperate public attempts to question the outcome of its own elections at the highest level."

"These accusations are nothing more than another scenario to undermine voter confidence, & are absurd," he tweeted, adding, "Iran has no interest in interfering in the US election & no preference for the outcome. US must end its malign and dangerous accusations against Iran.”

Tehran also summoned the Swiss ambassador to the country in protest at the American officials' “baseless” allegations. “The Islamic Republic of Iran rejects the hackneyed claims and the fabricated, amateurish and deceitful reports from the US regime’s officials, stressing once again that it makes no difference to Tehran which of the two candidates would reach the White House,” said the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

“The US regime and the country’s intelligence and security services, which have a long record of interference and creating chaos in the elections of other countries and are also imprisoned in their delusional and deceitful world, are raising a groundless claim ahead of the elections in that country in order to carry out their undemocratic project and predefined scenario by pinning the blame on others.”

MAH/PR