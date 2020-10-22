Russia expresses regret on US claims of meddling in election

"We can comment on this by saying it is regrettable," Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on Washington's accusations, Sputnik reported.

According to the spokesman, the accusations "are rolling in every day, they are all completely groundless."

Latest accusations against Russia are linked "to the internal political processes [in the US] that have to do with the fact that election is coming soon," Peskov said.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe claimed late Wednesday that voter registration information had been obtained by Iran and Russia in an attempt to undermine confidence in the 2020 election.

Ratcliffe claimed Iran sought to sow unrest in the US in an attempt to damage the candidacy of President Donald Trump.

Rejecting the accusation of Iran's meddling in US election, the spokesman for the Iranian Mission to the UN Alireza Miryousefi said earlier in the day that Tehran has no interest in influencing the outcome of the US presidential election and has no preference in its outcome.

Both Iran and Russia have repeatedly rejected accusations of seeking to tamper in US elections.

