Iran Armed Forces' joint air defense exercise

TEHRAN, Oct. 21 (MNA) – Iran’s Air Defense units launched ‘Guardians of Velayat Sky-99’ wargames on Wednesday.

The joint air defense exercise is a large-scale military exercise covering more than half of the country’s territories.

It was attended by air defense units from the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Various types of homegrown missile systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment, and communication systems have been employed in the war game to practice countering aerial threats in low, medium, and high altitudes.

Iranian fighter jets, bombers, and drones are flown in the war game. The Third of Khordad air defense system, the Fifteenth of Khordad air defense system as well as the Mersad and Tabas missiles systems hit the set targets in this excersie.