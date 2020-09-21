Iran ready to target enemy's interests to respond any threats

Speaking in the sideline of the honoring ceremony of one million veterans of the Holy Defense, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari reacted to American’s recent anti-Iran threat, and asserted, “All the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the Army, the IRGC and the people's forces, are always ready for defending the interests of the country.”

During the Holy Defense years (1980-1988), we were able to successfully pass the hardship of the war days with the assistance of all Iranian nation and the unity of all the Armed Forces, Sayyari told reporters.

The Armed Forces are ready to respond decisively to all the nonsense words of the enemy, and to defeat them severely, he said and added, "If they claim that they will retaliate with “1,000 times greater” force against any Iranian attack on their interests, they can do such thing and face with its consequences."

Referring to sanctions’ impact on Iran’s defense industry, he asserted, “Not being affected by sanctions, today, Iran is capable of producing its military equipment in ground, maritime, and aerial fields."

Emphasizing on Iran’s readiness, he explained, despite sanctions, today, Iran has reached an authority at the regional and international level.

Commemoration ceremony for honoring more than one million war veterans during eight years of Sacred Defense held on Monday, at Sacred Defense Museum in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution as well as the Chief of Staff for the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Major General Mohammad Bagherivia videoconference.

PHOTO: Rear Admiral Sayyari posing for a photo on the sidelines of Zolfaghar-99 military drill in September 2020 (Mohammadreza Abbasi/Mehr News Agency)

