Oct 13, 2020, 2:04 PM

Iran-Mali friendly canceled: official

TEHRAN, Oct. 13 (MNA) – Iranian Football Federation announced a statement on Tuesday morning, noting that the friendly match between Iran and Mali senior men’s team have been canceled.

The two teams were slated to lock horns today in Turkey’s Antalya as a preparation for the 2022 World Cup qualifications.

“With the announcement of the Turkish football federation, the friendly match of Team Melli against Mali has been canceled because of infection of several players of Mali with COVID-19,” noted the statement, adding that hence, the African team had no enough players to hold the match.

The Iranian team will hold a training session instead of the match on Tuesday.

Dragan Skocic’s team defeated Uzbekistan 2-1 in a friendly last week.

