Parl. approves bill on Iran, Switzerland intl. transport deal

Legislators in the open session of Parliament on Sunday nodded with the draft bill of international road transport of passenger and goods between Iran and Swiss with 183 votes in favor, 11 against votes and also seven abstention votes of total 248 lawmakers attended the session.

According to the single article of the bill, the draft agreement on the international road transport of passenger and freight between Islamic Republic of Iran and Swiss Federal Council is approved as described in the appendix and its documents are allowed to be exchanged.

Hojjatoleslam Alireza Silimi, in his disagreement with the bill of international road transport agreement on goods and passenger between the two countries, added, “The Iranian parliament has only reviewed the generalities of this agreement and cannot go into its details.”

This agreement includes 14 articles but only its generalities will be reviewed in the parliament, he said, adding, “In this agreement, necessary mechanism has not been predicted for the removal of probable differences.”

Mohammad Alipour, a member of Parliament in his agreement with the draft on the international road transportation of passenger and goods roads between Islamic Republic of Iran and the Swiss Federal Council, said: "The transport agreement between Iran and Switzerland is being implemented in many countries. With the approval of this export bill, export of products to many countries including European countries will be facilitated. On the other hand, it will be possible to support Iranian citizens in other countries.”

