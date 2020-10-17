New arrangements forming in WA thanks to martyr Soleimani

Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs said that new political-security arrangements are being formed in world, mostly in West Asia, thanks to the great martyr Soleimani. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on Fri. at the 5th International Conference of Mujahedeen in Exile, held at Art Bureau of Islamic Revolution.

Interacting freely with neighbors, Iran’s main foreign policy

Iranian Embassy to Pakistan in a statement on Fri. said that interacting freely with neighbors is an important principle of Iran’s foreign policy.

On the occasion of lifting UN arms embargo on Iran which falls on Oct. 18, the statement is read that Tehran considers trade and free trade with other countries, especially its neighbors, an important right and principle of its foreign policy and with lifting of arms embargoes, there are no legal obstacles to military cooperation and related financial transactions.

Iran registers 4,552 news COVID-19 infections, 265 deaths

The Iranian Health Ministry confirmed 4,552 COVID-19 infections and 265 deaths due to the disease in the 24 hours till Friday noon. Accordingly the total number of confirmed cases of the disease has hit 522,387 so far with the deaths standing at 29,870.

Loading, unloading goods at ports going on ‘uninterrupted’: PMO

Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) in a statement on Fri. announced that loading and unloading of goods at ports of the country is underway without any interruption.

Turning to the failure of enemies’ effort to disrupt the process of loading and unloading goods in country’s ports, the Organization stated, “The sworn enemies of the Islamic Iran, which have failed to achieve their sinister goals of halting import and export of goods for years by imposing unilateral sanctions, have been trying for some time to carry out cyber-attacks through psychological media operations.”

Army plays an important role in countering enemy’s soft war

Deputy Coordinator of Political-Ideological Bureau of Army Headquarters said that the Political-Ideological Organization of the Army plays a leading and important role in countering the enemy’s soft war.

Speaking on the occasion of commemorating Oct. 15 the Establishment Anniversary of Political-Ideological Organization on Fri., 2nd Brigadier General Mohammad Bagheri said, “The historic order of founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) to form Political-Ideological Organization of the Army in early Islamic Revolution neutralized many cultural, scholastic and political threats in specific political conditions of the country at that time at the level of the Armed Forces.”

