Oct 18, 2020, 8:53 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Oct. 18

TEHRAN, Oct. 18 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, October 18.

Kayhan

Thousands of other prisoners of war still on Sana’a prisons

Industrial output grows by 15% in five months

Leader attends mourning ceremony of Prophet(PBUH)

Khorasan

Victory on early Sunday – UN arms, travel bans lifted

Parl. speaker says should rely on domestic potentials to remove economic woes

Iran

Arms embargo on Iran lifted

Leader attends mourning ceremony of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Etela’at

Abdullah Abdullah to vist Tehran on Sunday

Ayatollah Sistani: no trade with Israeli regime is permitted

Iranian scientists ready to counter US bullying: AEOI

Coronavirus fatalities pass 30,000 in Iran

