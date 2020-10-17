  1. Politics
Zarif holds phone talks with Iraqi counterpart on mutual ties

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (MNA) – Iranian FM Zarif and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein discussed bilateral talks in a phone conversation on Saturday.

During the phone talk, various issues related to the relations between the two countries, especially the visit of the Iraqi delegation to follow up on the agreements reached during the visit of the Iraqi Foreign Minister to the Islamic Republic of Iran, were discussed.

Iraq’s foreign minister made his first visit to Iran in late September.

Zarif visited Baghdad in mid-July when he met with Hussein and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. It was Zarif’s first visit to Iraq since a US airstrike in January assassinated a top IRGC general, Lt. Gen. Qassim Soleimani, outside Baghdad’s international airport. 

