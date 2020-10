TEHRAN, Oct. 13 (MNA) – Martyred Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), has been buried at the Wadi Al-Salam Cemetery in the Iraqi city of Najaf.

Abu Muhandis and General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) were assassinated in US airstrikes at Baghdad’s international airport on January 3, 2020.