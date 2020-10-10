  1. Politics
Oct 10, 2020, 9:21 AM

Khatibzadeh:

Iranians not intimidated by bullying rhetoric of failing US

TEHRAN, Oct. 10 (MNA) – In reaction to US President's recent insults against Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Iranian people aren't intimidated by the bullying rhetoric of the failing and lawless US regime.

In a Friday tweet, Khatibzadeh wrote, "The Iranian people aren't intimidated by the bullying rhetoric of the failing & lawless US regime."

"Our people leave no stone unturned in defending Iran's dignity," he added.

"WE will choose response to US crimes—incl sadistic sanctions & criminal assassination of ISIS #1 enemy Gen Soleimani," he said.

His tweet came as the US President once again threatened Iran using obscene and undiplomatic words in a radio interview on Friday.

Trump warned Iran not to "f--- around with us" Friday during a two-hour phone conversation with conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, to once again show his ill-mannered behavior. 

“Iran knows that, and they’ve been put on notice: If you f--- around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are gonna do things to you that have never been done before,” Trump threatened. 

