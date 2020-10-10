Iranians not intimidated by bullying rhetoric of failing US

In a Friday tweet, Khatibzadeh wrote, "The Iranian people aren't intimidated by the bullying rhetoric of the failing & lawless US regime."

"Our people leave no stone unturned in defending Iran's dignity," he added.

"WE will choose response to US crimes—incl sadistic sanctions & criminal assassination of ISIS #1 enemy Gen Soleimani," he said.

His tweet came as the US President once again threatened Iran using obscene and undiplomatic words in a radio interview on Friday.

Trump warned Iran not to "f--- around with us" Friday during a two-hour phone conversation with conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, to once again show his ill-mannered behavior.

“Iran knows that, and they’ve been put on notice: If you f--- around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are gonna do things to you that have never been done before,” Trump threatened.

