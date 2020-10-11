  1. Politics
Oct 11, 2020, 11:54 AM

Mousavi reacts to US President's recent insults against Iran

TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – Iran's Ambassador to Baku Seyed Abbas Mousavi in his Twitter account reacted to the US President's recent insults against Iran.

In a late Saturday tweet, Mousavi wrote, "If I were Mr. Trump, I DID NOT threaten a peace-loving but warrior NATION in my last days in 1600 Penn."

His tweet came as the US President once again threatened Iran using obscene and undiplomatic words in a radio interview on Friday.

Trump warned Iran not to "f--- around with us" Friday during a two-hour phone conversation with conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, to once again show his ill-mannered behavior. 

“Iran knows that, and they’ve been put on notice: If you f--- around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are gonna do things to you that have never been done before,” Trump threatened. 

