Mousavi reacts to US President's recent insults against Iran

In a late Saturday tweet, Mousavi wrote, "If I were Mr. Trump, I DID NOT threaten a peace-loving but warrior NATION in my last days in 1600 Penn."

His tweet came as the US President once again threatened Iran using obscene and undiplomatic words in a radio interview on Friday.

Trump warned Iran not to "f--- around with us" Friday during a two-hour phone conversation with conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, to once again show his ill-mannered behavior.

“Iran knows that, and they’ve been put on notice: If you f--- around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are gonna do things to you that have never been done before,” Trump threatened.

