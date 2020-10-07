'Preserving JCPOA strategic to EU security'

Borrell vowed that as the coordinator of the JCPOA on Iran's nuclear program, he would continue to make every effort to maintain and fully implement the nuclear agreement with Iran.

"ٌWhy is the JCPOA so important?" he asked. "Because it is in the interest of our security as Europeans. And Iran must be able to fulfill its commitments."

In his earlier remarks in late September, Borrell has said, “The JCPOA remains a key pillar of the global non-proliferation architecture, contributing to regional and global security as it addresses Iran’s nuclear program in a comprehensive manner. I call on all to do their utmost to preserve the agreement and to refrain from any action that could be perceived as an escalation in the current situation."

He had previously announced that the E3 would not support the US request to initiate the ‘snapback’ mechanism, which was incompatible with efforts to support the JCPOA.

HJ/5042987