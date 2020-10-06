  1. Politics
17 people killed, 53 injured in car bomb blast in Syria

TEHRAN, Oct. 06 (MNA) – At least 17 people were killed and 53 others were injured as a result of a car bomb blast in Syria's northwestern province of Aleppo.

"A truck bomb explosion killed 13 people and injured 53 others in the city of Al-Bab in the Aleppo countryside in northern Syria," Sputnik News reported.

Earlier in the day, the state-run SANA news agency reported that dozens of civilians were killed and injured in the blast, which occurred on the territory controlled by Turkish-backed armed groups.

No groups have claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

Last month, Syrian state media reported that a Zionist Regime's airstrike near Aleppo had targeted the country's Al-Safirah missile production plant.

