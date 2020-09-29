Iranian envoy meets Omani deputy FM

In this meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the relations between the two countries in various fields and emphasized the continuation of interactions and consultations between the officials of the two sides.

Najafi vowed that as the Ambassador of Iran, he seriously will pursue the development of relations between the two countries, especially economic cooperation.

Referring to the expansion of economic relations between the two countries, the Omani official highlighted the development of common economic ties.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed the continuation of cooperation between the two countries during the outbreak of Covid-19.

