Oct 3, 2020, 7:29 PM

Police seize over 1 ton of opium in SE Iran

TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – Police forces of the Sistan and Baluchestan province, southeastern Iran, have captured over one tone of opium in a single operation in the province.

Deputy Police Chief of Sistan and Baluchestan Province Second Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri borke the news on Saturday, saying that following the intelligence activities, the police forces of Iranshahr and Zahedan have arrested four members of a drug-trafficking gang.

The police forces have seized 4 vehicles in this regard, in addition to confiscation of 1,020 kilograms of opium, he added.

Iran, which has a 900-kilometer common border with Afghanistan, has been used as the main conduit for smuggling Afghan drugs to narcotics kingpins in Europe.

The country is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

