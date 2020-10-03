France extends EMASoH mandate for 2021

The French Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Saturday and appreciated the efforts made by the UAE for hosting the mission HQ on their territory.

According to the statement, the initiative has been called crucial to enhancing European cooperation and coordination on issues of common interests, including securing European political and economic interests in the region, benefiting the world trade, as well.

The French Foreign Ministry further noted that the initiative has been extended for the year 2021, underlining that the mission should remain sustainable, including in the provision of capacities.

“We also confirm our readiness to gradually enhance cooperation with non-European partners, in particular with those who share our core objectives and have a well-established interest in maritime security in the area, whether through information-sharing activities or through partnerships also entailing in-kind contributions,” the statement added.

FA/PR