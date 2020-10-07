Despotic rulers not able to stop Arbaeen Mourning ritual

Nasrallah made the remarks in a televised speech on Wednesday night on the occasion of Arbaeen- which marks the 40th day of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (PBUH), Almanar TV reported.

He maintained that according to historical documents and sources, the first person to observe Arbaeen was Jabir b. 'Abd Allah al-Ansari and he was the first Arbaeen pilgrim of Imam Hussein (PBUH).

“Saddam Hussein’s regime used to prevent believers from visiting Imam Hussein’s Shrine on Arbaeen,” he said.

“I myself witnessed how Saddam Hussein’s warplanes used to strike believers’ processions on Arbaeen,” Nasrallah added.

Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah further referred to the Arbaeen pilgrimage as a significant event that despotic rulers from the Umayyads and the Abbasids to Saddam's regime could not prevent from being held.

Arbaeen, known as the world’s largest annual Muslim pilgrimage, comes 40 days after Ashura, the 10th day of the lunar calendar month of Muharram when Imam Hossein was martyred in the Battle of Karbala at the hands of the tyrant of the time, Yazid I, in the seventh century.

