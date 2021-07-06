Army to build 3 field hospitals in Sistan and Baluchestan

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, 28 hospitals and 12,000 medical personnel of Iran’s army are providing services for the Iranian nation, the Commander of Iranian Army Ground Forces said.

The army has a good record in helping people in natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods, and the Covid-19 crisis, Kiumars Heidari said.

Saying that protection of the Afghan-Iranian border has been handed over to the army ground forces, Kiumars Heidari noted that in this regard, Zahedan 88th Division and brigades from other units have been tasked with securing the Iranian-Afghan border.

Elsewhere in his remarks, General Heidari said that the army will build three 100-bed field hospitals in Zahedan, Khash, and Zabol counties in order to provide health services.

The southeastern province is dealing with a new wave of COVID-19 outbreak caused by the Delta variant.

