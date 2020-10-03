Iran, Russia discuss Nagorno-Karabakh developments

Both sides expressed serious concern over the conflict, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the region.

They also underlined the necessity of easing tension and avoiding provocative remarks over the issue in the region.

They said the regional states, especially neighbors of Azerbaijan and Armenia, can play an important role in creating the right conditions for the parties to return to the negotiating table rapidly.

Dozens have been reported killed as Azerbaijan and Armenia continue fighting in the South Caucasus breakaway region of Karabakh.

The region, internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, has been under Armenian control since the early 1990s.

