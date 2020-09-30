Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sep. 30

Ebtekar:

World reacts to tensions in Karabakh

Kuwaiti Emir passes away

Razm Hosseini named industry minister

Ettela’at:

Rouhani urges countries to unite to fight COVID-19, US unilateralism

Beirut says Hezbollah an indispensable part of Lebanese society

Shargh:

Iranian people always respecting Ayatollah Sistani: Rouhani

Regardless of election outcome, US will enter talks with Iran: Davoud Hermidas Bavand

Kayhan:

Four days of Armenia-Azerbaijan war kill 126, injures 230

Maritime piracy has reached zero thanks to Navy, IRGC efforts

Industry ministry gets new minister after five months

Kuwaiti Emir passes away at 91

Betraying Palestinian cause to lead to collapse of puppets

MAH