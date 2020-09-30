Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sep. 30

Ebtekar:
World reacts to tensions in Karabakh
Razm Hosseini named industry minister
Ettela’at:
Rouhani urges countries to unite to fight COVID-19, US unilateralism
Beirut says Hezbollah an indispensable part of Lebanese society
Shargh:
Iranian people always respecting Ayatollah Sistani: Rouhani
Regardless of election outcome, US will enter talks with Iran: Davoud Hermidas Bavand
Kayhan:
Four days of Armenia-Azerbaijan war kill 126, injures 230
Maritime piracy has reached zero thanks to Navy, IRGC efforts
Industry ministry gets new minister after five months
Kuwaiti Emir passes away at 91
Betraying Palestinian cause to lead to collapse of puppets
MAH
