Nov 15, 2021, 10:30 PM

“Tattooed Dreams” wins crystal med at Milan Intl Ficts Fest

TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – Iranian documentary “Tattooed Dreams” by Mehdi Ganji won the crystal medal at 39th edition of “Sport Movies & TV – Milan International Ficts Fest” in Italy.

Directed by Mehdi Ganji and produced by Behzad Tavakkoli, “Tattooed Dreams” was screened in the 39th edition of “Sport Movies & TV – Milan International Ficts Fest”.

The 39th edition of “SPORT MOVIES & TV – MILAN INTERNATIONAL FICTS FEST”, Final of 20 Festival (in the 5 Continents) of the “World FICTS Challenge” Championship of Television, Cinema, Culture, and Sports Communication, was held on November 9-14 in Milan, Italy.

At the closing ceremony of this event, “Tattooed Dreams”, among 120 pieces was honored by jury members and awarded a crystal medal.

“Tattooed Dreams” depicts the story of several teenage boys from across Iran who are competing to attend a training course at a Spanish football club. Their parents expect the children to save their families with the money they will make through football, but the trip to Spain has its own challenges.

