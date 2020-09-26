Zarif talks US assassination of Iran top general with Iraq FM

In a tweet on Sat., Zarif wrote, “Pleased to host my friend Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein. Reviewed practical steps to further enhance bilateral cooperation, Discussed US terrorist murder of our hero—General Soleimani—and attacks on Iranian diplomatic premises.”

“Underlined imperative of protection of diplomatic posts,” Zarif added.

Foreign Minister Zarif met and held talks with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein at the venue of the Foreign Ministry on Saturday afternoon.

In addition to meeting with Foreign Minister Zarif, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein will also visit with other Iranian officials.

MA/IRN84055279