Responsible nations must support 'free nuclear weapon world'

"The International Day for the Total Elimination of #NuclearWeapons, provides an opportunity for the int'l community to re-emphasize on its commitment to nuke disarmament as a priority. We believe in a peaceful & secure world, with no state possessing weapon of mass destruction," the ministry tweeted.

"The Int'l Day for the total elimination of #NuclearWeapons is an opportunity to re-express our total rejection of all kinds of WMDs. Unfortunately, the U.S. regime’s disregard for int’l treaties & its plans to produce new nukes, has brought the world closer to a new arms race," it added.

"Also in our region, the Israeli Regime with its 10s of nukes remains the biggest threat to peace & security & - supported by the U.S. – prevents the ME to become a NWFZ. Responsible nations should stand for a Nuke-Free-World," it tweeted.

