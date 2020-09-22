In a tweet on Monday night, Zarif summarized his ‘frank’ conversation with the Council of Foreign Relations in the following four points.

“Total US isolation as it fails in UN Security Council,” he said pointing to UNSC members’ rejection of US bid to extend the arms embargo on reinstating UN sanctions using the snapback mechanism.

“Iran has no preference for outcome of US vote,” Zarif added, repeating what Iranian officials have announced in recent months regarding the presidential elections in the US.

“Only option for any US president: Gain trust to reenter JCPOA,” said that Iranian minister, highlighting that “Iran always ready for inclusive regional dialogue.”

MAH/