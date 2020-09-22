Respecting greatness of Iranian culture, sole way to interact

In a message on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Sacred Defense, the organization added that four decades of resistance against all kinds of sanctions indicate the fact that the only way to interact with the Iranian nation is to respect the greatness of Iranian culture and civilization and to engage in dialogue and understanding.

The text of the message is read as follows,

The Sacred Defense Commemoration Week is a reminder of the struggles of courageous men and women of Islamic Iran to protect and preserve the sacred sanctuary of the motherland.

The sacrifice and greatness of the Iranian nation in the history of the Islamic Revolution has proved to the world that a policy of bullying and unilateralism will not work and four decades of wise resistance of Iran against all kinds of sanctions and slanders show the fact that the only way to interact with civilized Iran is to respect for the greatness of the culture and civilization of Iran and dialogue and understanding based on three principles of dignity, wisdom, and expediency. Congratulations on the Sacred Defense Week.

