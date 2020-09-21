  1. Sports
Esteghlal keeps hopes alive: 2020 ACL

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – Esteghlal FC settled for a 1-1 against Iraq’s Al Shorta to keep its hopes alive for qualifying to the AFC Champions League Round of 16.

In a match on Sunday at Khalifa International Stadium of Doha, Qatar, Mazin Fayyadh opened the scoring for the Iraqi side with a header in the 25th minute.

Esteghlal returned to the match after a goal by substitute striker Arsalan Motahari in the 68th minute.

The Blues will take on the group’s leader Al Ahli on matchday six and needs to defeat the Saudi Arabian team to book a place in the next round.

Also in Group B of the event, Iran’s Shahr Khodro gained its first point in the ACL after a draw with the defending champion Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia. Shahr Khodro has already lost the hopes of qualification while Al Hilal secured its birth to the Round of 16.

