Sepahan eliminated from 2020 ACL

In a Monday match at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium of Doha, the Iranian team earned the required three points to book a place in the Round of 16 from Group D. Sepahan had won the Emirati team 4-0 in February.

Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr and Al Sadd from Qatar advanced to the next stage from this group with 11 and 9 points respectively.

In Group C of the competitions, Iran’s Persepolis conceded a 0-1 defeat against Qatar’s Al Duhail on a Monday match at Doha’s Education Stadium.

Now the Reds must win Al Sharjah on their final match on Thursday to qualify to the next round.

MAH