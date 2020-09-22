  1. Sports
Sep 22, 2020, 11:18 AM

Sepahan eliminated from 2020 ACL

Sepahan eliminated from 2020 ACL

TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – Iran’s Sepahan football team was held to a 0-0 draw by UAE’s Al Ain to get eliminated from the 2020 AFC Champions League.

In a Monday match at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium of Doha, the Iranian team earned the required three points to book a place in the Round of 16 from Group D. Sepahan had won the Emirati team 4-0 in February.

Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr and Al Sadd from Qatar advanced to the next stage from this group with 11 and 9 points respectively.

In Group C of the competitions, Iran’s Persepolis conceded a 0-1 defeat against Qatar’s Al Duhail on a Monday match at Doha’s Education Stadium.

Now the Reds must win Al Sharjah on their final match on Thursday to qualify to the next round.

MAH

News Code 163833

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News