Persepolis repeats victory against Al Taawoun

In a Group C match at the Education City Stadium, the IPL champion defeated Al Taawoun thanks to a Bashar Rasan’s goal from penalty spot early in the second half. The first match between the two teams had also ended with a 1-0 victory for the Reds.

In the other match of the group, Sharjah of UAE defeated Qatar’s Al Duhail 4-2.

Persepolis now sits top of the table with seven points, followed by Al Taawoun (6), Al Duhail (6), and Sharjah (4).

Meanwhile, in Group D of the event, Iran’s Sepahan conceded a 0-2 loss to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr FC on Friday. Sepahan has gained three points from four matches, standing third in the group table while Al Nassr and Al Sadd sit top with 10 and 8 points respectively.

MAH/