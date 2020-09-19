Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sep. 19

Aftab:

Rabiei: We can stand against enemies by strong democracy

US seeks to impose secondary sanctions against those trading arms with Iran; Washington’s show

Ebtekar:

Trump’s efforts to flee from defeat on Sep. 20; will US unilateral sanctions replace snapback?

Ettela’at:

Nothing new happens on 9/20: Zarif

Ghalibaf: Traitor rulers of regional countries complicit in all Zionist regime’s crimes

Sadr: Any Israeli attempt to normalize ties with Iraq to lead to Netanyahu’s end

Iran:

An empty trigger; Zarif says nothing new will happen on Sep. 20

Khorasan:

All provinces in ‘red’ status of COVID-19

Shargh:

I hope we can go through hazardous months with pride: Rouhani

Kayhan:

2m people across world sign petition against normalization of ties with Zionist regime

Consecutive attacks against American targets in Iraq; five attacks in 24h

FBI warns: America on verge of civil war

Trump’s lie of snapback mechanism

Hamshahri:

Third wave of COVID-19 epidemic in Iran

