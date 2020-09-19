Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sep. 19

Aftab:
Rabiei: We can stand against enemies by strong democracy
US seeks to impose secondary sanctions against those trading arms with Iran; Washington’s show
Ebtekar:
Trump’s efforts to flee from defeat on Sep. 20; will US unilateral sanctions replace snapback?
Ettela’at:
Nothing new happens on 9/20: Zarif
Ghalibaf: Traitor rulers of regional countries complicit in all Zionist regime’s crimes
Sadr: Any Israeli attempt to normalize ties with Iraq to lead to Netanyahu’s end
Iran:
An empty trigger; Zarif says nothing new will happen on Sep. 20
Khorasan:
All provinces in ‘red’ status of COVID-19
Shargh:
I hope we can go through hazardous months with pride: Rouhani
Kayhan:
2m people across world sign petition against normalization of ties with Zionist regime
Consecutive attacks against American targets in Iraq; five attacks in 24h
FBI warns: America on verge of civil war
Trump’s lie of snapback mechanism
Hamshahri:
Third wave of COVID-19 epidemic in Iran
