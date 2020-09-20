Iran to host 1st EAEU intl. expo in Feb. 2021

Tehran is planning to host an international exhibition for introducing the Eurasia Economic Union (EAEU)’s trade potentials in February 2021.

According to Managing Director of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC) Bahman Hosseinzadeh, the first international exhibition of EAEU trade opportunities is planned to be held during the Iranian calendar month of Bahman (January 20-February 18, 2021).

Iran, Brazil stress expanding agricultural coop.

Iranian envoy to Brazil and the governor of the Mato Grosso state of Brazil discussed the expanding of bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture, extraterrestrial agriculture, and agricultural products.

Hossein Gharibi, the Iranian Ambassador in Brazil met with Mauro Mendes, the governor of the Mato Grosso state of Brazilia, and held talks with him over expanding trade ties, especially in the fields of agriculture and extraterrestrial agriculture.

Iran to give strong response to any US aggression

The Head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, Kamal Kharrazi, said that Iran has the right to give a strong response to any US aggression under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Referring to US efforts to reinstate Security Council sanctions, including the arms embargo on Iran, Kharrazi noted that even US allies ruled out Washington’s claims in this regard and stated that the US withdrew from the JCPOA and is not allowed to use Trigger Mechanism or UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

IAEA asked for no more access into Iran nuclear activity

Iran’s nuclear chief, Ali Akbar Salehi, says the International Atomic Energy Agency has asked for no further probes except for the two cases agreed between Theran and the Agency last month.

In late August, Iran agreed to grant the IAEA access to two sites specified by the UN nuclear agency.

Speaking on Saturday, Salehi referred to the first inspection carried out by IAEA in early September, saying that the next probe will be conducted at a set time, however, the time of the inspection will not be announced publicly.

Energy ministry delegation to embark for Afghanistan

A delegation from the Iranian ministry of energy will leave for Afghanistan on Sunday to develop mutual relations and discuss joint ventures in electricity sector. The delegation will be led by Homayoun Ha'eri, the Iranian deputy energy minister.

The establishment of a wind corridor at the Iran-Afghanistan joint border is of the important issues which is to be conferred during this trip.

Leader to address Iran-Iraq war veterans on Mon.

The Leader of the Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei, is to go live on a televised program to address the Iran-Iraq war veterans on Monday morning.

The speech is to be held at 9:00 a.m. local time to address above one million of Iran's veterans on the occasion of the national Holy Defense Week, annual commemoration of the 1980–1988 Iran–Iraq War .

Iran COVID-19 death toll tops 24,000

The daily count of COVID-19 infections in Iran reached 166 on Saturday, bringing the total fatalities to 24,118, according to the Health Ministry.

“The respiratory illness infected 2,845 people in the country in the course of the past 24 hours, increasing the total cases to 419,043,” Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari said on Saturday.

Police dismantles drug-trafficking band in SE Iran

The police forces of the Sistan and Baluchestan Province, southeastern Iran, have dismantled a drug-trafficking band and seized over 1 ton of illegal drugs in Saravan County.

Commander of the Border Guard of the Law Enforcement Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran (NAJA) Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi made the announcement on Saturday, saying that following the intelligence activities, the police forces of the province have identified and dismantled a drug gang who intended to smuggle a big consignment of narcotics to the province from southeast borders of Iran.

Iran no place for enemies to exhibit their powers: cmdr.

Commander of Army Aviation Second Brigadier General Yousef Ghorbani sadi that Zolfaghar-99 military exercise showed that there is no place for enemies to exhibit their power in Iran, especially in the Persian Gulf.

Referring to the self-sufficiency of Iran Army Aviation under the enemy's hostile sanctions, Ghorbani said that Iran has experienced different kinds of sanctions for 40 years, including military sanctions.

Referring to Zolfaghar-99 military exercise, Ghorbani said, "Recently, Zolfaghar-99 military exercise was held ... This exercise made it clear to our enemies that there is no place for them to exhibit their power in Iran, especially in the Persian Gulf."

He noted that Iran is a safe and secure country with the cooperation between Army and the IRGC.

Rouhani urges people to continue observing health protocols

President Hassan Rouhani said the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will remain for a long time, warning that people still need to follow health protocols.

“Even if we procure the vaccine, the situation remains the same for a long time and all people must observe the health protocols and social distancing until the situation improves,” Rouhani said during a meeting of the National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting the coronavirus in Tehran on Saturday.

Iran has no worries about snapback activation: Spokesman

Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei in a note on Saturday said Iran is not worried about the probable activation of the so-called snapback mechanism, noting that the US benefits from its anti-JCPOA policies.

'We will target those behind Gen. Soleimani’s assassination'

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said that Iran is serious about taking Martyr Soleimani’s revenge at it will target those behind the assassination.

“Mr. Trump! Do not doubt in our revenge because it is completely certain and serious,” Major General Hossein Salami said in a local ceremony on Saturday morning.

Iran will take revenge in a fair manner, said the commander, adding, “This is why we did not target your soldiers at Ain al Asad.”

