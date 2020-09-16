'Congratulations in advance on Iranians' victory against US'

"Saturday and Sunday next week is the day of the victory of the Iranian nation and the disgraceful defeat of the United States in activation of the snapback mechanism," he said in a Cabinet meeting, "I congratulate the Iranian nation ahead of next week's victory."

"It is a month that they have been trying to use the mechanism, while the whole world knows that the mechanism can be only used by those who are members of the JCPOA and a participant to it," he added.

"The one who treasonously named the JCPOA the worst deal ever and withdrew from it unilaterally, gave bad words to it, resisted against it and punished whoever implemented the nuclear deal is now seeking to activate the snapback mechanism," Rouhani said.

"The United States could not start the mechanism process and this is one of Iran's victories. The United States wants to conspire but it cannot take a single step."

"The US only wants to cheer on Sunday and Saturday and say that it has succeeded but the next Saturday and Sunday is the day of the victory of the Iranian nation and the disgraceful defeat of the United States."

This item will be updated...

