Iran, Azerbaijan Republic eager to boost economic coop.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the latest situation of bilateral relations, especially in the field of economy, trade, joint projects, as well as the ways to expand relations and cooperation between Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan.

They also discussed developments, as well as obstacles to joint economic cooperation between the two countries.

On Tuesday, Mousavi announced that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is scheduled to hold a videoconference with his Azeri counterpart in the near future.

He said that there are about 30 bilateral economic projects in various fields and Iran seeks to implement 14 of them this year.

