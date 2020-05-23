  1. Politics
May 23, 2020, 5:32 PM

Veep notifies temporary signing of PTA between Iran, Azerbaijan Republic

Veep notifies temporary signing of PTA between Iran, Azerbaijan Republic

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – Iranian First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri on Sat. notified the issuance of temporary signing and sealing Preferential Trade Agreement [PTA] between the two governments of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan to the ministries of Industry and Foreign Affairs for enforcement.

The Cabinet of Ministers in its 28th session on April 2020 [at the proposal of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade and in line with the implementation of Article 2 of the regulations on way of drawing up and concluding international agreements approved in 1992] confirmed that the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade is authorized to negotiate and temporary sign and seal the Preferential Trade Agreement [PTA] between Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan in cooperation with the President Office’s Legal Deputy [International Agreements Affairs] and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade has been obliged to follow up the legal procedure up to the final approval of the agreements made.

MA/IRN83798089

News Code 159021

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News