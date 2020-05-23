Veep notifies temporary signing of PTA between Iran, Azerbaijan Republic

The Cabinet of Ministers in its 28th session on April 2020 [at the proposal of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade and in line with the implementation of Article 2 of the regulations on way of drawing up and concluding international agreements approved in 1992] confirmed that the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade is authorized to negotiate and temporary sign and seal the Preferential Trade Agreement [PTA] between Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan in cooperation with the President Office’s Legal Deputy [International Agreements Affairs] and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade has been obliged to follow up the legal procedure up to the final approval of the agreements made.

