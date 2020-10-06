Historical village of Gharneh in Isfahan

TEHRAN, Oct. 06 (MNA) – Gharneh, a historical village, is located 45 km southeast of the city of Isfahan in the Wildlife Shelter and National Park of Kolah Ghazi.

Not long ago it was among flourishing villages but it's current population stands at 50 residents as a result of frequent droughts.

The villagers are currently farmers, ranchmen or they work in the official-industrial units around the village.

Gharneh, where Khans used to live, has several masters mansions.