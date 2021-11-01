  1. Culture
'Aba' to go on screen at Aporia Intl. Village FilmFest.

TEHRAN, Nov. 01 (MNA) – Mahdi Barzoki's short film "Aba" will go on screen in the competition section of the 21st Aporia International Village Film Festival in South Korea.

Written and directed by Mahdi Barzoki, the short film "Aba" will be screened in the competition section of the South Korean Aporia International Village Film Festival.

The film narrates the story is an old woman named 'Aba' who is looking for a new way to escape getting old, reads the synopsis of the film.

The cast includes Masoumeh Ghasemipoor, Akhtar Sadat Oliaei, and Fatemeh Mortezaei.

The 21st Aporia International Village Film Festival will screen selected films for one month from December 15, 2021, to January 15, 2022.

