Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sep. 16

Etela’at
President says govt. determined to help propel countries economic plans
Iran expresses concern over Saudi Arabia’s non-transparent nuclear activities
Palestinians decry disgraceful normalization of ties by the UAE, Bahrain with Israeli regime
Iran
UN chief urges all countries to protect JCPOA
Leader to deliver speech on anniversary of Sacred Defense (Iraq-Iran War)
Kayhan
TEDPIX closes 3.5% higher, gains 57,000 points
Americans turned schools into garrisons by expelling over 100,000 students
MPs warn Iran would withdraw from JCPOA if snapback mechanism is activated
West Asia influenced by Iran-Iraq brotherly relations: Velayati
MR
Your Comment