Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sep. 16

Etela’at

President says govt. determined to help propel countries economic plans

Iran expresses concern over Saudi Arabia’s non-transparent nuclear activities

Palestinians decry disgraceful normalization of ties by the UAE, Bahrain with Israeli regime

Iran

UN chief urges all countries to protect JCPOA

Leader to deliver speech on anniversary of Sacred Defense (Iraq-Iran War)

Kayhan

TEDPIX closes 3.5% higher, gains 57,000 points

Americans turned schools into garrisons by expelling over 100,000 students

MPs warn Iran would withdraw from JCPOA if snapback mechanism is activated

West Asia influenced by Iran-Iraq brotherly relations: Velayati

MR