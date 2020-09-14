Bahrain, UAE to regret normalizing ties with Zionist Regime

He made the remarks on Monday, noting that Muslim countries voiced their opposition to the normalization of relations between two Arab countries and the Zionist Regime which was planned by the US government.

He went on to say that Bahrain and UAE decided to reveal their relations with the Israeli Regime due to the victories of the Resistance movement in West Asia.

According to Velayati, the Zionist regime will not have a place among the nations of the world whether or not regional countries change their position.

He further noted that the Islamic Republic has no worries regarding the proximity of the Zionist Regime, adding that Iran will give a strong response to enemies if they threaten the country's national security.

Bahrain on Friday agreed to normalize relations with Israel, becoming the latest Arab nation to do so as part of a broader diplomatic push by US President Donald Trump and his administration to further ease the regime's relative isolation in the Middle East.

Following the announcement at the White House, Palestinian officials have condemned the Israel-Bahrain normalization deal announced by US President Donald Trump as another "stab in the back" by an Arab state.

FA/ 5023785