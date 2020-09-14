Peace agreements signed between longstanding allies

In a tweet on Monday, Zarif wrote, “@realDonaldTrump desperately needed a campaign photo. His son-in-law blackmailed their regional clients into giving him one. The only problem: 'Peace agreements' being signed are NOT between foes but longstanding allies. What a diplomatic coup! Stay tuned for more...”

Bahrain on Friday agreed to normalize relations with Israel, becoming the latest Arab nation to do so as part of a broader diplomatic push by US President Donald Trump and his administration to further ease the regime's relative isolation in the Middle East.

Following the announcement at the White House, Palestinian officials have condemned the Israel-Bahrain normalization deal announced by US President Donald Trump as another "stab in the back" by an Arab state.

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also strongly condemned the Bahrain-Israeli tie normalization, calling it a shameful and humiliating act by the Bahrain government.

