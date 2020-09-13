Hashd al-Sha’abi launches anti-ISIL operation in Al Anbar

According to Hashd al-Sha’abi Command in Al Anbar Governorate, the PMU forces launched an operation called 'Fath ol-Mobin' against the remnants of ISIL terrorist forces in this area.

Hashd al-Sha’abi Command also announced that the Iraqi Air Force will provide air support in this operation, which is very important and extensive.

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces also launched another operation south of Mosul in Nineveh yesterday.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

ISIL forces have intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

ZZ/FNA13990623000399