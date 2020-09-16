Zionist enemy to pay for aggression: al-Qassam Brigades

“Commanders of Resistance have adopted their decision and the Zionist enemy will pay a heavy price for any aggression against the Palestinian nation or resistance in Gaza,” reads the statement according to Palestine Today.

It notes that the response of the Resistance to the enemy’s aggression will ‘as always’ be ‘swift’.

“We will respond attack with attack and the more they expand aggression, the more we will expand our response,” the statement reads.

Palestinian Arabic-language Ma’an news agency, citing local sources, reported that Israeli fighter jets and helicopters bombed a training base run by the Hamas resistance movement northwest of Beit Lahiya town early on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that huge explosions were heard in the northern Gaza Strip before the site caught fire, according to PressTV.

The sources noted that Israeli warplanes carried out four air raids against the site, while three others were launched by choppers.

Later, Israeli jets targeted another Hamas-run site in an area located between Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip and Khan Yunis in the southern sector of the Palestinian enclave.

The new tensions come as the UAE and Bahrain have agreed to normalize ties with the Israeli regime despite the opposition of Palestinian groups who have described the agreements as a ‘stab in the back of Palestine’.

Palestinians, who seek an independent state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, view the US-brokered deals as a betrayal of their cause.

